Gray and Wet at Times

By Joe Winters
Updated: 47 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another week with rain chances. Overnight the sky stays partly cloudy and that’s how we will start our Tuesday. Look for showers to develop later in the day continuing into the night. Wednesday could have a few showers early but will be the nicest day of the week. Highs will be in the middle 50s with an overall dry day with some sunshine. Another area of rain and possibly rain mixed with snow is ahead for Thursday into Thursday night. Have a great night.

