Starting the week with a partly cloudy sky

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re starting Monday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 30s and 40s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Sunshine and clouds are also expected this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 30s.

Rain chances return on Tuesday and Thursday as a low-pressure system moves through the Midwest.

