Advertisement

Des Moines police identify man killed in double shooting

Des Moines Police Cruiser
Des Moines Police Cruiser(Des Moines Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified a man killed in a double shooting that also seriously injured a woman.

Police say in a news release Tuesday that 59-year-old Jeffrey Dwayne Gillom, of Des Moines, died in the late Sunday night shooting.

Police have said officers and paramedics called to an area several blocks west of Crocker Woods Park found Gillom and a 46-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospitals, where Gillom died early Monday morning. Police said the woman was hospitalized Monday in serious condition.

Police did not give an update Tuesday on her condition. No arrests or suspects in the case have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Shaffer
Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Waterloo's Lost Island Waterpark is named one of the top outdoor waterparks in the U.S. for the...
Lost Island in the running to be named best outdoor waterpark in the country
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement
Police say that near the concert stage, officers found that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore...
Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Latest News

Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.
Police make arrest after emaciated dog rescued in Des Moines
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Des Moines police: Double shooting kills man, injures woman
E15 gas is pumped into a vehicle in October 2018. (Charlie Grant, KCRG-TV9)
Iowa Attorney General calls on EPA to expand E15 use to ease gas prices