Showers become likely this afternoon and evening

Plan on showers to move into the area this afternoon and evening.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - This is a cold pattern, especially for early April. Highs today will only be in the 50s with increasing chances of rain by the afternoon hours. These cold rain showers will still be around this evening with totals around a quarter to half inch in most areas. Windy and cold conditions will start tomorrow and last through Friday. As the second part of this system rolls through tomorrow afternoon, a few isolated showers may pop up. Otherwise, there’s still a snow chance in place for Thursday into early Friday. At this time, no accumulation or impacts are expected. Plan on the colder temperatures to last through Saturday, then things will start getting better with some 70s on Sunday.

