LIVE: Biden speaks to trade union national conference

President Joe Biden gives remarks at the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Apr. 6, 2022
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is speaking Wednesday to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.

Biden will speak to “thousands of national, state and local building trades leaders from across the country,” according to a statement.

The NABTU works to create economic security and job opportunities for its construction workers, according to the organization’s website. It represents more than 3 million professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

