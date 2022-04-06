Advertisement

AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.

The Justice Department says Garland asked to be tested “after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus.” Officials say he is not experiencing symptoms, is fully vaccinated and has received a booster.

The Justice Department said Garland would isolate at his home for at least five days and work remotely. The department said it would also conduct contact tracing in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Raimondo’s office said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and was sharing the news “out of an abundance of transparency.”

Both Garland and Raimondo attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington last weekend. The virus is beginning to spike in the nation’s capital, hitting not only Cabinet officials but also members of Congress, staffers in the White House and members of the media.

Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Joaquin Castro, a Democrat from Texas, have also announced they tested positive for the virus. Both had attended the dinner.

Other members of Congress including Reps. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Scott Peters of California, both Democrats, have also said they tested positive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.
Police make arrest after emaciated dog rescued in Des Moines
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Clarence Dixon, who was convicted 20 years ago of the long-time cold case murder of an ASU...
Man scheduled to be executed 44 years after raping, killing college student
Donald Shaffer
Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away
An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare

Latest News

FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud...
US charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation
A 3-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect received a new heart at a children's hospital...
3-year-old receives ‘birthday wish’ for a new heart, undergoes 14-hour surgery
Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear debris from southern storms as more severe weather looms