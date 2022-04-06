Advertisement

Iowa bill that would increase penalties for elder abuse passes

A bill which would strengthen penalties for crimes against Iowans 60 and older now heads to...
A bill which would strengthen penalties for crimes against Iowans 60 and older now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill which would strengthen penalties for crimes against Iowans 60 and older now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk.

The bill would create a new criminal charge for financial exploitation, and it would create new criminal penalties for elder abuse. The charge would include emotional abuse, neglect, isolation, and sexual exploitation.

According to Iowa law, there are definitions of elder abuse, but it does not include criminal penalties.

The current law says victims can sue and get courts to block the abuser from having contact with them.

The bill unanimously passed out of the Iowa House and Senate.

