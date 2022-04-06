Advertisement

Iowa Sen. Ernst explains vote against Supreme Court nominee

Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KCRG) - Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst explained why she is voting against President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court during comments made on the Senate floor Tuesday night.

The Senate advanced Jackson’s nomination Monday, with both Iowa Sens. Grassley and Ernst voting no.

During her comments, Ernst said she takes issue with what she said is Judge Jackson’s “lack of an adherence to a judicial philosophy.”

“If a justice’s legal interpretation has no philosophical grounding, that provides flexibility for a justice to bend their thinking to achieve a desired outcome, instead of following a structured analysis,” Sen. Ernst said. “We have enough politicians in the legislative branch. We don’t need any in the courts, especially the Supreme Court. My concerns with Judge Jackson’s apparent lack of a judicial philosophy is magnified by her other progressive and activist choices.”

Ernst also said she would not vote to confirm Judge Jackson because of her record on the sentencing of pedophiles, her position on abortion, and her refusal to reject the issue of expanding the number of Supreme Court justices.

Sen. Grassley similarly said he would not support Judge Jackson’s nomination because of what he called “fundamentally different views on the role of judges and the role they should play in our system of government.”

