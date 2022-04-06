Advertisement

Iowa woman who served with US Navy WAVES during WWII celebrates 100th birthday

Estelle J. (Busch) Leinen, of Dow City, Iowa, is one of the last remaining U.S. Navy Women...
Estelle J. (Busch) Leinen, of Dow City, Iowa, is one of the last remaining U.S. Navy Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Services, or W.A.V.E.S., veterans who served in WWII. She is celebrating her 100th birthday on Wednesday.(Navy Office of Community Outreach)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOW CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman from western Iowa, who served in the women’s branch of the U.S. Naval Reserve during WWII, is celebrating her 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Estelle J. (Busch) Leinen, of Dow City, is also one of the last remaining U.S. Navy Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Services, or W.A.V.E.S., veterans who served in WWII.

“Leinen enlisted into U.S. Navy W.A.V.E.S. on Sept. 14, 1943, and was recruited into the service by the legendary Genevieve Sullivan, the sister of the famous 5 Sullivan Brothers based on the movies, ‘The Fighting Sullivans’ and ‘Saving Private Ryan,’” the Navy’s Office of Community Outreach said in a blog post.

The Navy is asking Iowans to help her celebrate this major milestone by sending her birthday cards.

Cards can be sent to:

Estelle Leinen

P.O. Box 54

Dow City, IA 51528

For more information on Leinen, click here.

