Blustery, cloudy with a few more showers, yet again

We're still stuck with another day of cloudy, blustery conditions.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cloudy and blustery weather continues to affect our area for another day, as a slow-moving low pressure system finally begins to get far enough away to have less of an impact on our weather.

Scattered rain or snow showers remain a possibility through at least the morning hours of Friday underneath overcast skies. Lows tonight fall to the low 30s, with highs on Friday struggling into the low 40s. Some clearing appears more likely toward Friday night, giving us a decent shot at starting the weekend off with some sunshine on Saturday.

A warming trend also begins, with 50s then, and 60s returning on Sunday thanks to breezy southerly winds. The early part of the week is marked by warmer highs, and multiple chances for showers and storms. This large storm system will move on by Thursday, ushering in another bout of chillier temperatures behind it.

