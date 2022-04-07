Advertisement

More blustery, showery conditions on Thursday

Expect conditions on Thursday to seem very similar to Wednesday, just with colder temperatures.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Windy, and somewhat wet, will be the weather words over the next day or two.

A strong area of low pressure is going to meander through the upper Midwest through Friday, bringing wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range during the daytime. Scattered showers, some of which could feature some snowflakes on Thursday and Thursday night, will be a distinct possibility.

Temperatures stay below normal until this storm exits, with highs only in the 40s through Friday. A warm-up is on track for early next week, with temperatures back into the 60s and 70s.

This comes with yet another large, strong spring storm system, bringing multiple days with chances for showers and storms.

