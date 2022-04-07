Windy and chilly once again, a few showers possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another chilly day with a few rain showers around. Windy conditions will also continue with gusts over 30mph possible. Temperatures stay cold tomorrow as well but it does look like we should be able to get to around 50 by Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, a warm front arrives which should push temperatures above 60. That front will stall in the area and next week looks pretty active with numerous chances of thunderstorms.

