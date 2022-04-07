Advertisement

Windy and chilly once again, a few showers possible

Plan on another windy and chilly day with a few showers around.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another chilly day with a few rain showers around. Windy conditions will also continue with gusts over 30mph possible. Temperatures stay cold tomorrow as well but it does look like we should be able to get to around 50 by Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, a warm front arrives which should push temperatures above 60. That front will stall in the area and next week looks pretty active with numerous chances of thunderstorms.

