The April chill continues, better by the weekend

Plan on yet another windy and chilly April day!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for areas of flurries and light scattered snow as we get up and going on this Friday morning. Minor accumulation may occur on grassy or elevated surfaces, but no problems are expected on the roads. Plan on highs to only be in the lower 40s. This weekend, the weather continues to look very good with sunshine tomorrow and highs around 55. By Sunday, we’ll bring up the southeast winds a bit which should help us reach 65 or so. Next week, plan on somewhat warmer temperatures in the 60s from Monday through Wednesday, though we’ll have daily chances of thunderstorms. Later next week, the wind and the cold return once again. Have a great weekend!

