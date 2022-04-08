Human skulls were seized en route to Iowa

(CNN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists working at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport say they’ve seen a lot more prohibited items being shipped.

On the list of unbelievable things sent were human skulls, shipped from the Netherlands, heading to Iowa at the end of March.

The shipment was inspected after x-rays showed anomalies.

It was the first of three sent from the same person. Each package had two skulls, making six in total.

They were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further disposition.

No word yet on the sender’s identity.

