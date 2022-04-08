Advertisement

Iowa’s bottle bill stalls

By WOI
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A new bottle bill has stalled in the Iowa Legislature.

For more than four decades, Iowans have paid a 5 cent bottle deposit when buying a drink in a can or bottle from a grocery store.

Then, if the item is returned to be recycled, the nickel is returned.

The goal with the bill, also known as Iowa’s Beverage Containers Control Law, was to keep liter off the sides of the roads and encourage recycling.

The bill is now closer than ever to passing this year, after decades of attempts to change it.

Advocates for recycling say the current proposal is almost perfect, but it lets grocery stores opt out.

Mick Barry, with Mid-American Recycling, says that’s a mistake.

“Picture Polk County with only one redemption center,” Barry said. “That would not be a pretty picture every day. But with our retailers, all retailers, now with the enforcement that the bill has put in place, they’re the backbone of the system.”

Barry also said people would need to call their legislators and encourage them to pass it this year if they don’t want the bill to be repealed next year.

The lawmaker running the bill, Rep. Brian Lohse, said the house and senate are close to a compromise on the current legislation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
A likely tornado devastated Frank Senn's home the same day his wife was taken off life support.
Community cleans up man’s storm damage after wife taken off life support
Prosecutors allege Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, had falsely claimed to work for...
US: Man impersonated agent, claimed ties to Pakistani intel
The company that owns Cash App reported a data breach which could have affected 8 million app...
Cash App data breach could have affected over 8 million users
Las Vegas police have arrested Alan Wilson, 28, on charges that include attempted murder and...
GRAPHIC: Man stabs child 11 times to ‘get the demons out’, police say

Latest News

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry E. Nichols, 21, of...
Iowa native killed in attack on Pearl Harbor accounted for nearly 80 years later
Iowa lawmakers faced their second funnel week deadline of the year. Proposed bills had to pass...
Three mental health bills stall in Iowa Senate
Estelle J. (Busch) Leinen, of Dow City, Iowa, is one of the last remaining U.S. Navy Women...
Iowa woman who served with US Navy WAVES during WWII celebrates 100th birthday
A bill which would strengthen penalties for crimes against Iowans 60 and older now heads to...
Iowa bill that would increase penalties for elder abuse passes