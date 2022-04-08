Advertisement

Parole revoked for Iowa man convicted of lottery rigging

Eddie Tipton.
Eddie Tipton.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots has had his parole revoked after he got into trouble in prison just before his scheduled release.

The Iowa Board of Parole approved Eddie Tipton for release in January for good behavior, after he had served nearly five years of his 25-year sentence.

The board reversed its decision and rescinded his parole in March after a major disciplinary incident occurred, and prison officials recommended revocation of his parole.

Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 to ongoing criminal conduct and was ordered to repay $2.2 million in ill-gotten winnings from lotteries in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.

