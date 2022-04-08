Advertisement

President Biden to visit Des Moines next week

President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday afternoon to help ease the pain at the pump...
President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday afternoon to help ease the pain at the pump saying the U.S. will release one million barrels of oil per day from its reserves. President Biden’s plan would put more oil on the global market, which could potentially bring down costs.(WBRC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - President Joe Biden will speak in Des Moines on Tuesday, according to the Des Moines Register.

The Des Moines Register reports Biden is expected to speak about his economic agenda, touting his infrastructure law. The law will bring millions to Iowa for roads, bridges and broadband.

It’ll be President Biden’s first trip to Iowa since before the 2020 election.

Details about when and where he will be speaking have not yet been released.

