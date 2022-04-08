Weekend kicks off with nicer Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An area of low pressure that has plagued our weather for the last several days is finally moving on, giving us mostly sunny skies to start off the weekend with lighter winds.

Saturday’s highs reach the 50s, getting closer to normal for this time of year. Southerly winds help propel us into the upper 60s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

A more unsettled period begins as the workweek does, with daily chances for showers and storms. The best chances arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for some strong storms during this time. Some details about this time period are yet to be worked out, as far as the thunderstorm threat, but stay tuned.

As this low exits, temperatures head back to the 40s for several days afterward with windy conditions yet again.

