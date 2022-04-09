Expect a breezy, warmer Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect quiet weather to continue for another day or two, before we see a more active stretch.

Temperatures tonight fall toward the upper 30s as winds become southeasterly. They’ll increase in speed beyond daybreak, propelling temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s by afternoon. I can’t totally rule out an isolated shower on Sunday evening as a front moves through, though most of that activity should stay to our east.

Monday also looks dry but with a slightly cooler high in the low 60s. Another jump in temperatures is seen for Tuesday into Wednesday, as moisture increases. This brings in good chances for showers in storms, likely in at least two rounds on Tuesday, then Wednesday. Some strong to severe storms are possible during this time frame, so stay tuned for additional information as we get closer.

What appears fairly certain is a turn toward colder air again by the end of the week. Blustery conditions and upper 40s to low 50s are likely.

