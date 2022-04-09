Advertisement

In outcome of Whitmer case, some see freedom, others danger

In outcome of Whitmer case, some see freedom, others danger
In outcome of Whitmer case, some see freedom, others danger(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A jury’s decision not to convict any of the four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is further evidence of the political polarization in the U.S. A defense lawyer for one of the men says it shows freedom still exists, and that the men’s actions were nothing more than “rough talk.”

But to others, Friday’s outcome following a weekslong trial was a chilling example of the kind of political violence that is raging across the country, too often unpunished. They say people are increasingly angry, and they feel emboldened to act on it. Two men were acquitted for their role in the alleged 2020 plot, while the jury couldn’t agree on charges against two other men. They may be retried.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
Human skulls were shipped from the Netherlands to Iowa.
Human skulls were seized en route to Iowa
On Tuesday, the Ottumwa City Council approved a development agreement for a 10,000 square foot...
Ottumwa City Council approve development agreement for strip mall
Eddie Tipton.
Parole revoked for Iowa man convicted of lottery rigging
A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two...
Student brawl breaks out over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, witnesses say

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
S&P says Russian debt default is more likely
S&P says Russian debt default is more likely
Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis
Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis
Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey
Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey