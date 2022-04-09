Advertisement

Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — In the three months since Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three of his congregants were held at gunpoint in their Texas synagogue, new carpet has been laid in the sanctuary, the walls have been repainted, the entry retiled and new doors installed. He said it has been healing to watch. On Friday, Congregation Beth Israel in the Fort Worth suburb of Colleyville will be rededicated and members will celebrate Shabbat in their own building for the first time since the attack.

The Jan. 15 standoff ended with the escape of the remaining three hostages and an FBI tactical team rushing in and killing the gunman.

