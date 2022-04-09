Warmer and sunnier conditions are in this weekend’s forecast

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re starting Saturday with sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 20s. However, warmer conditions are expected this afternoon. Thanks to the sun, it will be a beautiful afternoon with temperatures rising into the 50s. Overnight lows will be warmer than last night, in the 30s.

Sunday will be even warmer than Saturday, with high temperatures climbing into the 60s thanks to strong winds coming from the SE. However, rain and storm chances return by Tuesday.

