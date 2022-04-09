Advertisement

Warmer and sunnier conditions are in this weekend’s forecast

Warmer and sunnier conditions are in this weekend's forecast
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re starting Saturday with sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 20s. However, warmer conditions are expected this afternoon. Thanks to the sun, it will be a beautiful afternoon with temperatures rising into the 50s. Overnight lows will be warmer than last night, in the 30s.

Sunday will be even warmer than Saturday, with high temperatures climbing into the 60s thanks to strong winds coming from the SE. However, rain and storm chances return by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human skulls were shipped from the Netherlands to Iowa.
Human skulls were seized en route to Iowa
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
On Tuesday, the Ottumwa City Council approved a development agreement for a 10,000 square foot...
Ottumwa City Council approve development agreement for strip mall
Eddie Tipton.
Parole revoked for Iowa man convicted of lottery rigging
A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two...
Student brawl breaks out over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, witnesses say

Latest News

Warmer and sunnier conditions are in this weekend's forecast
Warmer and sunnier conditions are in this weekend's forecast
A fairly chill night is expected, with winds becoming lighter.
Weekend kicks off with nicer Saturday
A fairly chill night is expected, with winds becoming lighter.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
The April chill continues, better by the weekend