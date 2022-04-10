A warm and windy Sunday is in the forecast

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and clouds across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with temperatures in the 30s. This afternoon, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures rising into the low 70s thanks to strong winds coming from the southeast, 15 to 25 mph.

Monday, we’ll continue to see dry and warm conditions. By midweek, chances for showers and storms return to the region. Some storms may become severe.

