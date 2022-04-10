Advertisement

A warm and windy Sunday is in the forecast

A warmer and windy Sunday is in the forecast
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and clouds across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with temperatures in the 30s. This afternoon, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures rising into the low 70s thanks to strong winds coming from the southeast, 15 to 25 mph.

Monday, we’ll continue to see dry and warm conditions. By midweek, chances for showers and storms return to the region. Some storms may become severe.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime
Accounts Deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis
Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis
On Tuesday, the Ottumwa City Council approved a development agreement for a 10,000 square foot...
Ottumwa City Council approve development agreement for strip mall