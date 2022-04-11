Advertisement

Jury convicts former Virginia police officer in Jan. 6 case

By David Ade and Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday, a jury in Washington, D.C. found Thomas Robertson guilty on all of the six charges brought against him by the U.S. Department of Justice.

- Count 1 – Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

- Count 2 – Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting

- Count 3 – Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

- Count 4 – Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Ground

- Count 5 – Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

- Count 6 – Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Thomas Robertson disputed the government’s charges against him and is just the third January 6th defendant to go to trail rather than take a plea deal.

Prosecutors relied heavily on video and Robertson’s social media posts. Robertson’s former co-defendant, and also former Rocky Mount police officer, Jacob Fracker testified against Robertson. Fracker took a plea deal last month.

Fracker provided key testimony supporting the sixth count, obstruction of an official proceeding. He testified that after the pair learned that they were under investigation for trespassing at the Capitol, Robertson asked him for his cell phone. Fracker said he was terrified that investigators would see other pictures and videos that he took on January 6th.

Text messages showed Robertson speaking with another acquaintance about whether he turned over a phone to investigators. Prosecutors say this text exchange on January 15th, 2021 shows Robertson admitting to destroying a phone.

Robertson: “Anything that may have been problematic is destroyed”

Unknown acquaintance: “So they didn’t seize your phone and search your house and interrogate your wife and dogs and neighbors who don’t have….”

Robertson: “Including my old phone”

Robertson: “Took a lake swim”

Robertson: “No. They asked for my phone but I’m not a re***d”

A sentencing date has not been set.

