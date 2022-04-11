Advertisement

Judge rules Finkenauer did not qualify for primary ballot

They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination papers earlier this week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer will not appear on Iowa’s June 7 Democratic primary ballot after a ruling from a judge late Sunday night, according to the Des Moines Register.

Two Republicans challenged Finkenauer’s nomination papers, claiming she didn’t get enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot. The State Objections Panel rejected their challenge.

Last night’s ruling reversed that rejection, moving Finkenauer off the primary ballot. That decision is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Finkenauer, a former congresswoman from Dubuque, is competing for the democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and...
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
Sgt. Jim Smith.
One year later, Sgt. Smith remembered as family man, man of faith, who loved his job
Authorities say 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera has been charged with murder in Texas after causing...
Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped
Shanghai discharges thousands of patients, boosts supplies
Shanghai discharges thousands of patients, boosts supplies

Latest News

Shanghai discharges thousands of patients, boosts supplies
Shanghai discharges thousands of patients, boosts supplies
Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea
Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea
Sgt. Jim Smith.
One year later, Sgt. Smith remembered as family man, man of faith, who loved his job
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.
Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms