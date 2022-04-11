Oelwein man arrested after nearly 2-hour standoff

DENVER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies used chemical agents to arrest an Oelwein man after a nearly two-hour-long standoff on Friday.

The incident started at about 5:30 a.m. when the sheriff’s office took a report of an erratic driver on 260th Street, east of Denver.

In a news release, deputies said Joshua Smith, 42, fled on foot when they arrived.

Smith was reportedly found later at a home in the 2700 block of Navaho Avenue.

The standoff ended when law enforcement said they deployed chemical agents and took Smith into custody without further incident.

Smith faces charges of third degree burglary, interference with official acts and driving while his license was revoked.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Denver Police Department, Denver Ambulance Service and Bremer County Dispatch assisted in this incident.

