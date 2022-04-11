Advertisement

Oelwein man arrested after nearly 2-hour standoff

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Joshua Smith, of Oelwein, was arrested on...
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Joshua Smith, of Oelwein, was arrested on Friday after a two-hour-long standoff.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies used chemical agents to arrest an Oelwein man after a nearly two-hour-long standoff on Friday.

The incident started at about 5:30 a.m. when the sheriff’s office took a report of an erratic driver on 260th Street, east of Denver.

In a news release, deputies said Joshua Smith, 42, fled on foot when they arrived.

Smith was reportedly found later at a home in the 2700 block of Navaho Avenue.

The standoff ended when law enforcement said they deployed chemical agents and took Smith into custody without further incident.

Smith faces charges of third degree burglary, interference with official acts and driving while his license was revoked.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Denver Police Department, Denver Ambulance Service and Bremer County Dispatch assisted in this incident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and...
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
Sgt. Jim Smith.
One year later, Sgt. Smith remembered as family man, man of faith, who loved his job
Aloha Pools and Spa sold over 260 pools last year
Community members react to incident at Pella Aquatic Center
Authorities say 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera has been charged with murder in Texas after causing...
Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped

Latest News

They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
Judge rules Finkenauer did not qualify for primary ballot
Shanghai discharges thousands of patients, boosts supplies
Shanghai discharges thousands of patients, boosts supplies
Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea
Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea
Sgt. Jim Smith.
One year later, Sgt. Smith remembered as family man, man of faith, who loved his job