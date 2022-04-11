Advertisement

Quiet start to the week, watch for a few storms tomorrow night

Plan on a nice start to the week with highs into the lower 60s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a dry and quiet Monday across southeastern Iowa with highs generally in the lower 60s. Some scattered clouds this morning will continue to break up through the day. Tomorrow, the next system arrives and while there may be an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, it appears the best chance of storms in our area will be during the overnight hours. Some of those storms may be strong to severe with strong wind the primary threat. Wednesday will be characterized by falling temperatures, gusty wind and lingering rain. Thursday looks very windy with gusts over 50mph possible. This will drop us back into a cold pattern going into Easter.

