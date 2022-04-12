Advertisement

President Biden unveils ethanol plan in Iowa; ‘very welcome news’ to Gov. Reynolds

President Joe Biden pauses as he leaves the stage to applause after speaking at POET...
President Joe Biden pauses as he leaves the stage to applause after speaking at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENLO, Iowa (KCCI) - Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden rolled out a plan to use ethanol to curb rising gas prices.

“I just had the chance to see the work you do here to turn more than 40 million bushels of local corn into 130 million gallons of ethanol a year,” Biden said during a speech at the plant Tuesday.

The EPA will allow E-15 gasoline to be sold nationwide this summer. That’s gasoline with a 15% ethanol blend. Right now, E-15 can’t be used in most of the country from June 1st to Sept. 15th, but the EPA will be issuing a national, emergency waiver.

The White House says the move will help increase fuel supplies and give Americans more choices at the pump. The EPA says any vehicle 2001 or newer can use E-15 gas.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds thanked the Biden Administration for the change.

“Thank you to the Biden Administration for this very welcome news. While there is more to be done from the Administration to address high energy and fuel prices, unrestricted access to E15 is a great first step,” Reynolds said in a news release. “This action, although temporary, will ensure Iowans continued access to E-15 and higher blends of ethanol. It is critical that the EPA implements this in a way to fully allow E-15 for the entire summer driving season. I will continue to fight for our agriculture and renewable fuels industry because Iowans, and all Americans, deserve less expensive, cleaner-burning fuels.”

During his visit, the president also touted the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed last year, which provides billions of dollars for rural communities to improve roads and bridges, water quality, and high-speed, broadband internet access. Iowa is slated to get $5 billion from that infrastructure bill.

The plan dedicates $400 million to fix the high number of deficient bridges across our state. More than $600 million will go to updating our public water systems, and $100 million is slated to bring high-speed internet access to rural areas.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in advanced state of decomposition outside Fairfield
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden headed back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday.
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
The Kmart store in Avenel, New Jersey, will close permanently this week, leaving just three...
Once a retail giant, Kmart nears extinction after closure
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Plea deal rejected by 3 ex-officers in George Floyd’s death

Latest News

President Biden to travel to Iowa
President Biden to visit Iowa Tuesday
Human remains found in advanced state of decomposition outside Fairfield
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Joshua Smith, of Oelwein, was arrested on...
Oelwein man arrested after nearly 2-hour standoff
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision to remove her from primary ballot
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision on removal from the ballot, auditors wait to print ballots