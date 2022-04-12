Severe storms are possible Tuesday night

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Showers and storms are possible across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri tonight. Some storms may become severe. Storms are expected to reach our area after midnight, starting in the west and moving to the east. Hazards with the storms include large hail, high winds, and isolated tornadoes. The main line of storms is expected to move out of the region by sunrise with lingering showers and storms behind the front continuing on and off on Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. High temperatures on Wednesday will be much cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday will be very windy with winds higher than 30 mph possible.

