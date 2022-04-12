Severe storms are possible Tuesday night

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A quiet night is in the forecast for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with low temperatures in the 40s. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds. Clouds are expected to build across the area by noon and isolated showers are possible Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will likely rise into the 70s.

A front is expected to move through our region Tuesday night bringing chances for storms into the region. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. Potential hazards with Tuesday night’s storms include large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. Make sure to pay attention to the forecast on Tuesday for updates.

