Windy and warmer today, storms likely tonight

Plan on a windy and warmer one today! Look for some storms in the area tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for a warm and windy day with highs well into the 70s. These gusty southeast winds are coming in ahead of our next system and while we may see a few isolated storms this afternoon, the main event still looks to hold off until tonight. Early in the evening, storms are expected to develop over southwest and central Iowa, then make their way east from there. The main timing for strong to severe storms in our area looks to be in the 10pm to 4am window, so strictly an overnight risk. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats. Tomorrow, look for gusty northwest winds and after some morning highs into the 50s and 60s, we’ll see temperatures sharply fall through the day, likely settling down into the 40s. Thursday continues to look like a windy setup with gusts over 40 mph possible. Plan on the April chill to hold with us right through Easter.

