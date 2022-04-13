Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Why Finkenauer’s Senate bid rests on 3 signatures

Rep. Abby Finkenauer
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer’s hopes of running against Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley this fall may hinge on a state Supreme Court ruling on three petition signatures.

Finkenauer’s campaign was thrown into turmoil this week after a judge ruled she had not met the requirements to qualify for the ballot.

Finkenauer, a former one-term congresswoman, called the ruling “deeply partisan” and appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

The court, under pressure to rule quickly to meet deadlines to mail ballots to Iowa residents who live out of the country, will hear arguments Wednesday and likely will issue a decision within days.

The state’s primary is June 7.

