Advertisement

Former Trump chief of staff Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential election, as polls showed Trump trailing Joe Biden, and in the months following Trump's loss to suggest Biden was not the legitimate winner.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An elections board in a North Carolina county has removed Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, from its list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in the 2021 election in that state.

Questions arose about Mark Meadows last month, when North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows’ voter registration in Macon County in western North Carolina.

In announcing his removal, the Macon County Board of Elections said it has received no formal challenge and is referring the matter to the SBI, the state Board of Elections said Wednesday.

A representative for Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch asked the attorney general’s office in March to handle any probe into Meadows’ voter registration and said she would recuse herself from the matter. She noted that Meadows, a former congressman from the area, contributed to her campaign for DA and appeared in political ads endorsing her.

Public records indicated Meadows is registered to vote in two states, including North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home he did not own as his legal residence weeks before casting a ballot in that state in the 2020 presidential election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in advanced state of decomposition outside Fairfield
FILE - President Joe Biden headed back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday.
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Plea deal rejected by 3 ex-officers in George Floyd’s death
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say
A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.
Pay it forward: Daughter paying off mother’s house after winning $1M lottery prize

Latest News

A woman put her 95-year-old grandmother in a bathtub to keep her safe from a tornado in...
95-year-old woman takes shelter in bathtub during possible tornado
This photo provided by the Miami-Dade County Jail shows Odette Lysse Joassaint. Police in Miami...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
Chris Tucker poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios on...
Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance
Chris Tucker surprised the Ola High School choir by donating enough money to hit the goal...
Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance
A woman put her 95-year-old grandmother in a bathtub to keep her safe from a tornado in...
95-year-old woman takes shelter in bathtub during possible tornado