Advertisement

Man pretended to be federal marshal to steal car from dealership, police say

Randy Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement, Tulsa police said.
Randy Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested Monday after police said he attempted to steal a car from a dealership and then pretended to be a federal marshal.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, dealership employees said Randy Cantwell came into the office asking to look at an Audi on the lot. An employee grabbed the keys and went outside with Cantwell to look at the vehicle.

When the employee told Cantwell he couldn’t test drive the vehicle because it was not ready to be driven, Cantwell told the employee he was going to take the vehicle anyway. Police said he then told the employee that he was a federal marshal and had the power to take the vehicle.

Police said the workers blocked the vehicle in to stop Cantwell from stealing it. When Cantwell realized he was stuck, he walked away from the lot.

Officers arrived and spoke with Cantwell, who provided no verification that he was a federal marshal. Instead, he told officers that he became a federal marshal after former President Donald Trump “enacted martial law.”

Police said Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in advanced state of decomposition outside Fairfield
FILE - President Joe Biden headed back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday.
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Plea deal rejected by 3 ex-officers in George Floyd’s death
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say
A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.
Pay it forward: Daughter paying off mother’s house after winning $1M lottery prize

Latest News

A woman put her 95-year-old grandmother in a bathtub to keep her safe from a tornado in...
95-year-old woman takes shelter in bathtub during possible tornado
This photo provided by the Miami-Dade County Jail shows Odette Lysse Joassaint. Police in Miami...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
Chris Tucker poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios on...
Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance
Chris Tucker surprised the Ola High School choir by donating enough money to hit the goal...
Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance
A woman put her 95-year-old grandmother in a bathtub to keep her safe from a tornado in...
95-year-old woman takes shelter in bathtub during possible tornado