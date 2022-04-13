Nine semi trucks blow over on I-35 in Minnesota due to strong winds

UPDATE: According to Minnesota State Patrol, nine semi trucks blew over due to strong winds on I-35.

The crashes were reported around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It happened near mile marker 155 south of Faribault, Minnesota.

Semi I-35 (Luke Beery)

Officials say eight of the semi trucks were headed northbound and one semi was headed southbound when they blew over.

No injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

One highline pole was taken out by a semi.

State Patrol says the northbound lanes should be opened back up around 4:45 p.m.

NEAR MEDFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – There have been multiple reports of crashes on I-35 north of Medford due to strong winds.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), southbound lanes between Faribault and Medford were closed due to the crashes, but are back open again.

If traveling in that area be aware of numerous crashes.

More updates to come.

