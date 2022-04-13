Precipitation winds down this evening, winds wind up on Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Chilly temperatures have returned to the region and are here to stay for a while. Highs will remain below normal for the remainder of our 7-day forecast, with the lowest coming on Easter Sunday in the low 40s.

Wind will be another major story on Thursday, with westerly gusts exceeding 40 mph during the afternoon. Less wind will be found as we wrap up the workweek into the start of the weekend. A couple of rain chances will be found, as well, with showers possible on Sunday and next Wednesday, too.

Temperatures begin to trend back upward after the weekend, but still fall short of normal highs for mid to late April.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.