Showers likely, cooler today

Plan on falling temperatures today along with scattered showers.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Even though we are starting the day in the 50s and 60s, don’t let this fool you as it won’t last but a few hours. A steady temperature drop is expected along with some scattered showers. Gusty northwest wind will accompany the temperature drop and we may even see a few wet snowflakes mix in at the very end of the day. Tomorrow, a day of gusty wind is still on track with peak gusts over 40mph expected. Friday and Saturday look fairly quiet at this time with the next system coming in around Easter Sunday. This one will carry the potential of a rain/snow mix as the chilly temperatures continue.

