Migrants bused from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday said Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on buses. (Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - The first round of migrants bused from Texas to Washington, D.C. arrived at Union Station Wednesday. A second round arrived on Thursday morning.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot started this voluntary transfer of immigrants as a way to blast the Biden administration’s border policies.

Abbott, who is a Republican, issued a statement saying his state shouldn’t have to, “bear the burden of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border.”

Officials from catholic charities D.C. were on hand to meet the migrant and offered assistance, including food and medical care.

So far, there’s been no comment from either the Department of Homeland Security or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

