Winds die down, but temperatures stay cool

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Winds will slowly relax a bit this evening into the nighttime hours, but expect a noticeable wind to continue for the next several days.

Speeds will likely stay at 20 mph or below for much of the weekend, before a windier day again on Monday. Temperatures stay cool, though, with highs in the 50s on Friday and Saturday, and only in the 40s from Sunday through Tuesday. Showers are possible on Sunday, putting a slight damper on Easter plans for some.

Another round of showers are possible toward the middle of next week, as a warming trend gets underway. Highs by the end of the week reach the 60s once again.

