Windy conditions likely today

It's all about the wind today! Gusts may approach 50mph this afternoon in spots.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Wind is the big weather story today and a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area. Plan on gusts over 40mph, especially by this afternoon. Give high-profile vehicles plenty of room as well given the challenging wind conditions anticipated. The wind should calm down by mid-evening. Chilly conditions will continue today through Easter weekend. Easter Sunday looks quite chilly with highs only in the low-mid 40s with a chance of rain.

