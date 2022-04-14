Windy conditions likely today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Wind is the big weather story today and a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area. Plan on gusts over 40mph, especially by this afternoon. Give high-profile vehicles plenty of room as well given the challenging wind conditions anticipated. The wind should calm down by mid-evening. Chilly conditions will continue today through Easter weekend. Easter Sunday looks quite chilly with highs only in the low-mid 40s with a chance of rain.

