Advertisement

Alex Jones to recoup $75,000 in fines in Sandy Hook lawsuit

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be getting back the $75,000 in fines he paid to a Connecticut court for missing a deposition last month in a lawsuit over his assertions that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

A Connecticut judge on Thursday ordered the return of the money because Jones eventually appeared at a deposition in Bridgeport last week.

The escalating fines had been aimed at making sure Jones did appear for questioning.

Jones is being sued for defamation by relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Ottumwa Community Market will kick off its inaugural season on April 22nd from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Outdoor community market intended to help local makers is coming to Ottumwa
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
Students at Jemison High School in Chilton County, Alabama, have been suspended for a senior...
Alabama administrators suspend students following swap of high schools for senior prank

Latest News

In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid