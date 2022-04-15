Advertisement

Fertilizer company complains about railroad shipment limits

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major fertilizer company says the limits Union Pacific is putting on rail traffic to clear up congestion will delay shipments that farmers rely on during the spring planting season.

CF Industries said Thursday that the railroad had ordered it to cut its shipments nearly 20%.

Union Pacific has said it is limiting rail traffic and hiring aggressively as part of a plan to improve service after grain and ethanol shippers complained about shortcomings.

CF Industries CEO Tony Will said the shipment limits couldn’t come at a worse time for farmers.

Federal regulators have announced plans to hold a hearing later this month about the service problems along U.S. railroads.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
Students at Jemison High School in Chilton County, Alabama, have been suspended for a senior...
Alabama administrators suspend students following swap of high schools for senior prank
The Republican National Committee has decided to leave a presidential debates group, according...
Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say

Latest News

Ottumwa Community Market will kick off its inaugural season on April 22nd from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Outdoor community market intended to help local makers is coming to Ottumwa
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Ottumwa Community Market will kick off its inaugural season on April 22nd from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
The Ottumwa Community Market will kick off on April 22nd outside of St. Paul Lutheran Church
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled