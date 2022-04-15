Advertisement

‘Pink Moon’ heralds spring, Passover

April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.
April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - The full moon will not be called blue this weekend. Instead, it will be called pink!

NASA said the “Pink Moon” will illuminate the sky from early Friday to Monday morning. The moon should be at its peak fullness Saturday afternoon.

This version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.

The “Pink Moon” honors its spring arrival, so it will not actually be the color pink.

It’s also known as the “Fish Moon” because, as coastal tribes note, it appears at the same time the shad fish swim upstream to spawn.

And it’s called a “Passover Moon” because its appearance coincides with the Jewish holiday.

Passover begins at sundown Friday and ends the following week at nightfall on April 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

