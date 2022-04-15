Temperatures stay cool, winds pick up a bit on Saturday
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures stay cool for the next few days, with highs not reaching our seasonal normal until later next week.
Saturday brings a good deal of sunshine, but somewhat windier conditions as well. Highs approach the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday brings a decent shot at showers toward the afternoon, perhaps disrupting some outdoor Easter plans.
Dry but windy conditions follow on Monday, but a warming trend also begins. Highs reach the 60s by Wednesday with a rain chance, and the 70s by Friday.
Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.