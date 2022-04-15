Advertisement

Temperatures stay cool, winds pick up a bit on Saturday

Expect more sun on Saturday, and a bit more wind, too.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures stay cool for the next few days, with highs not reaching our seasonal normal until later next week.

Saturday brings a good deal of sunshine, but somewhat windier conditions as well. Highs approach the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday brings a decent shot at showers toward the afternoon, perhaps disrupting some outdoor Easter plans.

Dry but windy conditions follow on Monday, but a warming trend also begins. Highs reach the 60s by Wednesday with a rain chance, and the 70s by Friday.

