War Crimes Watch: The woman who would make Putin pay

FILE - Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, center, looks at the exhumed bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)(Efrem Lukatsky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova is at the frontline of a legal battle to hold Russia accountable for atrocities committed in her country.

The bulk of the investigative work – and probably the largest number of prosecutions – will likely be done by Ukraine.

Venediktova has already opened over 8,000 criminal investigations related to the war and identified over 500 suspects.

For this formidable prosecutor, the work is personal.

“I protect the public interest of Ukrainian citizens. And now I see that I can’t protect these dead kids,” she said. “And for me, it’s pain.”

