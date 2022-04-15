Advertisement

Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwestern Iowa house fire

(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning house in southwestern Iowa this week.

Television station KCCI reports that firefighters were called to the home east of Bedford in Taylor County around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews found the bodies of a 21-year-old woman and the baby inside the home.

Authorities have not yet released their names.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Ottumwa Community Market will kick off its inaugural season on April 22nd from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Outdoor community market intended to help local makers is coming to Ottumwa
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
Students at Jemison High School in Chilton County, Alabama, have been suspended for a senior...
Alabama administrators suspend students following swap of high schools for senior prank

Latest News

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Fertilizer company complains about railroad shipment limits
Ottumwa Community Market will kick off its inaugural season on April 22nd from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Outdoor community market intended to help local makers is coming to Ottumwa
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Ottumwa Community Market will kick off its inaugural season on April 22nd from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
The Ottumwa Community Market will kick off on April 22nd outside of St. Paul Lutheran Church