Drive time: Harry and Meghan ride in miniature Land Rovers

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Competition at the Invictus Games has begun with a driving challenge around an automotive obstacle course ahead of an evening opening ceremony being attended by the games’ founder, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan. Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military service members and veterans, by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

This year’s competition is taking place in the Dutch city of The Hague. Ahead of the opening ceremony on Saturday, Harry got up close to the action when he was driven around the obstacle course. The couple later waved to spectators as they were driven around in miniature Land Rover cars with children at the wheel.

