Advertisement

Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters

Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters
Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Every Sunday afternoon since last Easter, teens kneel by a makeshift altar at Fort Bliss and pray so hard that tears stream down their faces. They pray for families left behind when they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone without authorization and for quick release from this emergency shelter on a vast Army post in the Texas desert. And they pray for their futures.

Here and at similar facilities set up along the southwestern border during migrant surges, Catholic priests, deacons, and music ministers celebrate Mass with them. They say they hope to bring these young people some comfort and healing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
Ottumwa Community Market will kick off its inaugural season on April 22nd from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Outdoor community market intended to help local makers is coming to Ottumwa
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwestern Iowa house fire
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Drive time: Harry and Meghan ride in miniature Land Rovers
Drive time: Harry and Meghan ride in miniature Land Rovers
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden to host Southeast Asian leaders for May 12-13 summit
Fourteen-year-old Avery Cormier did not let fear stop her when a stranger broke into her home...
Teenager confronts suspected home intruder, helps police catch him