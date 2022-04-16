Showers become more likely later on Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will stay below normal for a few more days as our weather pattern turns somewhat more active.

The first sign of that activity arrives tonight, as clouds begin to increase. Lows drop to the low 30s during that time. Those clouds eventually give way to a shower chance by afternoon on Sunday. If you celebrate Easter, this precipitation will likely not cause travel issues, even if a few snowflakes sneak their way into the mix. Outdoor plans, like egg hunts, might need to be moved indoors if planned for the afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 40s both Sunday and Monday, as winds increase for the start of the workweek. The middle of it brings another storm system, causing rain and a few rumbles of thunder by Wednesday.

Warmer air appears on track to arrive after this system, pushing highs into the 70s by Friday into Saturday. This period could also bring another round of precipitation, this time in the form of thunderstorms.

