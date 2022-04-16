Advertisement

Showers become more likely later on Sunday

Expect temperatures to stay chilly and rain, which could mix with a few snowflakes, later on Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will stay below normal for a few more days as our weather pattern turns somewhat more active.

The first sign of that activity arrives tonight, as clouds begin to increase. Lows drop to the low 30s during that time. Those clouds eventually give way to a shower chance by afternoon on Sunday. If you celebrate Easter, this precipitation will likely not cause travel issues, even if a few snowflakes sneak their way into the mix. Outdoor plans, like egg hunts, might need to be moved indoors if planned for the afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 40s both Sunday and Monday, as winds increase for the start of the workweek. The middle of it brings another storm system, causing rain and a few rumbles of thunder by Wednesday.

Warmer air appears on track to arrive after this system, pushing highs into the 70s by Friday into Saturday. This period could also bring another round of precipitation, this time in the form of thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
Ottumwa Community Market will kick off its inaugural season on April 22nd from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Outdoor community market intended to help local makers is coming to Ottumwa
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwestern Iowa house fire
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Skies gradually become cloudier overnight.
First Alert Forecast
Sunshine is in Saturday's forecast, but precipitation is possible on Easter Sunday
Sunshine is in Saturday’s forecast, but precipitation is possible on Easter Sunday
Partly cloudy skies are expected on
Temperatures stay cool, winds pick up a bit on Saturday
Partly cloudy skies are expected on
First Alert Forecast