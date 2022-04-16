Advertisement

Sunshine is in Saturday’s forecast, but precipitation is possible on Easter Sunday

Sunshine is in Saturday's forecast, but precipitation is possible on Easter Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re starting the holiday weekend with temperatures in the low 30s and sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Sunshine will hang around the region for the entire day, and high temperatures will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds are expected to increase Saturday night, with overnight lows dropping into the low 30s.

We’ll wake up to clouds on Easter Sunday. A low-pressure system and cold front are expected to move into the upper midwest on Easter Sunday, bringing a chance for rain/snow mix across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Highs will climb into the low 40s for the holiday.

Even though this weekend’s forecast is chilly, temperatures will gradually warm up during the upcoming work week with several chances for precipitation.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
Ottumwa Community Market will kick off its inaugural season on April 22nd from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Outdoor community market intended to help local makers is coming to Ottumwa
Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwestern Iowa house fire
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Partly cloudy skies are expected on
Temperatures stay cool, winds pick up a bit on Saturday
Partly cloudy skies are expected on
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Less windy today, next system arrives on Easter
Less wind is expected on Friday.
Winds die down, but temperatures stay cool