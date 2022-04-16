Sunshine is in Saturday’s forecast, but precipitation is possible on Easter Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re starting the holiday weekend with temperatures in the low 30s and sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Sunshine will hang around the region for the entire day, and high temperatures will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds are expected to increase Saturday night, with overnight lows dropping into the low 30s.

We’ll wake up to clouds on Easter Sunday. A low-pressure system and cold front are expected to move into the upper midwest on Easter Sunday, bringing a chance for rain/snow mix across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Highs will climb into the low 40s for the holiday.

Even though this weekend’s forecast is chilly, temperatures will gradually warm up during the upcoming work week with several chances for precipitation.

